Cohen, Donna M. (nee DeGuire) Friday March 1, 2019. Loving wife of Dr. Ray Cohen; loving mother of Sarah Cohen, Melissa Canada, Jenifer Canada, Jason Canada and the late Nicholas Canada; dear sister of Diane (Kenny) Schultz, Darlene (David) Lansing, Debbie (Bob) Lynam, Danny DeGuire, Darrell (Debbie) DeGuire, Denise (Rick) Granger and Duane DeGuire; dear grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, cousin and a friend to many. Donna loved her family more than anything in the world. She will be greatly missed. Services: Visitation will be held on Saturday March 9, 2019 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Kriegshauser West Mortuary 9450 Olive Blvd. Olivette, MO. with a reception to follow the visitation at Forest Hills Country Club, Chesterfield, MO. Memorial donations in Donna's honor may be made to a . Please share your condolences and sign the guest book online at www.kriegshausermortuary.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
