(nee Rhodes) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, February 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul J. Collins; dearest mother of Paula (Rich) Jackson, Debbie (Gus) Romano, Kathi Ousley, Cindy Meyer; dear grandmother of Jennifer (Chad), Michelle (Matt), Nicholas (Pedro), Taylor and the late Michael; great-grandmother of Kayla, Brody, Ryker and Tyler.

Services: Funeral Monday, February 17, 9:30 AM from COLLIER'S Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd. (St. Ann) to Holy Trinity Church, 3500 St. Luke Ln. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Ann & Robert Lurie Childrens Hospital of Chicago, Kawasake Disease Research Fund, 225 East Chicago Ave. Box 4, Chicago, IL 60611-2991. Visitation Sunday, 4:00-8:00 PM. www.colliersfuneralhome.com