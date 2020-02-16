Donna M. Collins

Guest Book
  • "Sympathy from all of Bill and Betty Wolfmeyers. Children...."
    - Elizabeth Franklin
  • "Donna was such a wonderful, amazing and caring woman. She..."
    - Karin Wicker
  • "Donna was such a wonderful, amazing and caring woman. She..."
    - Karin Wicker
  • "So sorry to hear of my dear cousins passing...always knew I..."
    - Shirley Grafton
Service Information
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO
63074-2103
(314)-298-1212
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO 63074-2103
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO 63074-2103
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
3500 St. Luke Ln
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Collins, Donna M.

(nee Rhodes) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, February 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul J. Collins; dearest mother of Paula (Rich) Jackson, Debbie (Gus) Romano, Kathi Ousley, Cindy Meyer; dear grandmother of Jennifer (Chad), Michelle (Matt), Nicholas (Pedro), Taylor and the late Michael; great-grandmother of Kayla, Brody, Ryker and Tyler.

Services: Funeral Monday, February 17, 9:30 AM from COLLIER'S Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd. (St. Ann) to Holy Trinity Church, 3500 St. Luke Ln. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Ann & Robert Lurie Childrens Hospital of Chicago, Kawasake Disease Research Fund, 225 East Chicago Ave. Box 4, Chicago, IL 60611-2991. Visitation Sunday, 4:00-8:00 PM. www.colliersfuneralhome.com


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.