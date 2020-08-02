Thomsen, Donna M.

(nee Johnson) Asleep in Jesus on Friday, July 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Howard Thomsen, dear mother of Linda (John) Loewenstein. Loving grandmother of Aly and Joe Loewenstein, great-grandmother of Kenzie Carlson and dear aunt to her nieces and nephews. All of these she loved dearly.

Donna had the most positive spirit and loved to make others laugh. She had the gift to look at any situation and find humor in it. She unconditionally loved Linda, John, Aly, Joe, Kenzie, her entire family, and for 45 years she took the best care of Howie. She could sew absolutely anything, including wedding and bridesmaid dresses, and she made over 25 quilts, often giving them away. For over 40 years, she was the Birthday Cake Lady at Happy Joes. She fiercely loved her lifelong friends, her many bridge club girls and her church family. Above all else, she had an unwavering faith, she loved God and volunteered at her church her entire life. Never seeking recognition, but always a cheerful giver. Simply no one can ever take her place, but we are all blessed to have had her wit, her smile and her love for 86 years.

Services: Funeral services at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Tuesday August 4, 10:00 a.m. Virtual service only. To view, please go to lcrstl.org, Go to Worship on Line, click YouTube, click Funeral Service – Donna Thomsen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis (habitatstl.org) affiliate in her name.