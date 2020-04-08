Leach, Donna Moellering

Born Donna Jean Moellering on May 13, 1940. Was fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, and passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020. Cherished sister of Pat (Dale) Fiala, Joyce (Dave) Orf and Jim (Betty) Moellering. There was a loving relationship between Jean and her friends, and her numerous nieces and nephews and their children. She was a very special person, and everyone that spent time with Jeannie left with a smile and a story to share with others. She was a single mother devoted to her children and took great pride in raising her handicapped son "Billy" and his brother "Tony". Both sons preceded her in death. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Elza Moellering. She donated her body to Science. A family and friends celebration of her life will be held at a later date.