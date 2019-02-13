St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Donna Rose Mayer

Donna Rose Mayer Obituary
Mayer, Donna Rose (nee Tenholder) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Robert T. and Mary Helen Tenholder; beloved wife of Thomas C. Mayer of 40 years; dear mother of Michael (Erin) Mayer, Sara (Joseph) Steska and Scott (Katherine) Mayer; dear sister of Jeanne (Thom) Sharp and the late Mary Kathleen (survived byPatrick) McNutt; best Grams to her 6 and soon to be 7 grandchildren, Christopher, Shelby, Charlie, Robby, Jaden, and Madelyn. Our wonderful aunt, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, and great friend to many. She was so loved and is already missed so much. Donna worked for 22 years at the Gateway Region of USA Volleyball. She was the most beautiful person, both inside and out. She had an unbelievable enthusiasm and excitement for life that was completely contagious. Everyone that knew her, loved her. She touched so many lives. She was a mom, wife, mentor, best friend, role model, volunteer, expert baker, fine author of scavenger hunt riddles, coach, tutor, crocheter. She loved to dance, enjoyed happy hour, the occasional slot machine and fishing. But most of all, she loved being with her family and friends. Until we meet again, we will always love you. Services: Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church on Thursday, February 14, from 9 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations to SMMA or Siteman Cancer Center appreciated. A Kutis South County Chapel Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2019
