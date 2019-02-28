Doris A. Bullock

Bullock, Doris A. (nee Love) 81 surrounded by her loving family on Feb. 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Ralph Bullock of 62 yrs.; loving mother of Kristi Bullock and Mark Bullock; dear Sister and sister-in-law of Raymond Buddy (Shirley) Love and Norma Love; preceded in death by her parents Rev. Clarence A. and Mary Gladys Love and her brother Robert Bob Love; dear aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services: Visitation, Sat. March 2nd, 11 a.m. till the time of Service 3 p.m. at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant. Concludes at Hutchens.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019
