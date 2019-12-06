|
Phelan, Doris Ann
(born March 9, 1928) was anointed by Monsignor Jack Costello before passing peacefully on November 30th, 2019.
Doris attended St. Peter's Grade School, Eugene Coyle High School (2 yrs.), and graduated from Nerinx Hall in Webster Groves.
She graduated from St. Louis University in 1950 with a Bachelor's Degree in History. She later received a Master's and PhD in History from St. Louis University.
She was a Secretary for a few years and taught 14 years in the Catholic Schools: Notre Dame Academy in Lemay (2 yrs.), Laboure in North St. Louis (4 yrs.), and Bishop DuBourg in south St. Louis (10 yrs.)
In 1970 she went to work for the State of Missouri and worked for over 20 years as an Occupational Analyst. She retired in 1992 and continued to live in Kirkwood.
Doris was preceded in death by her father Dennis, her mother Mayme, and her brothers Denny and Bob. She is survived by two nieces: Mary Ann Phelan Filippine (Strickland) and Suzanne Phelan Filippine (Finney).
She will be remembered as a wonderful friend, aunt and cousin. Doris had tremendous faith, wisdom, and a keen wit through her last days on earth. She is a woman who always did her best, and was a wonderful example to all.
Services: Memorial Mass at Saint Peters Church in Kirkwood, Thursday, Dec. 12, at 10:00 a.m. A Bopp Chapel arrangement.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019