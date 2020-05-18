Doris Ann Watkins
Watkins, Doris Ann (nee Gruska) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Friday May 15th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John D. Watkins, Sr.; Loving mother of Virginia L. (Buddy) Goree, Anita M. (Bruce) Hesse, and John D. (Donna) Watkins, Jr.; Dear grandmother of Christopher and Daniel Hesse, Amanda (Anthony) Quezada, Jessica (Parth) Shah, and Joseph Watkins; Dear great grandmother of Caleb Quezada and Devin Shah; Cherished sister of Jerry (Barb) Gruska, Ronnie (Renee) Gruska, Arleen Gruska Manker, and the late Maurleen Gruska; Our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and loving friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations to Feed My People, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Salvation Army or the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Services: Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, 4900 Ringer Road, Wednesday May 20, 9am until the Funeral Mass at 10:00am. Private burial with her husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A Celebration of Doris life will be held at a later date.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 18, 2020.
