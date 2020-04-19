White, Doris Ann passed away early Tuesday morning, March 17th, 2020 in her home in Sonoma, CA just shy of her 95th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Donald W. White; loving mother of Julie Holway & Gretchen White; Grandmother to Caleb, Johanna, Aliyah, Rebekah & Lukas; Great-Grandmother to Kyla, Carter, Ava, Alivia, Charlie, Jeremiah & Mila. Doris is survived by her daughters, Julie and Gretchen, sisters, Wilma Staehle and Carolyn France, sister-in-law, Barbara Brown, brother-in-law Lee France and well as many dear nieces and nephews. Doris was born April 9th, 1925 in Higginsville, MO to Guy & Rhey Brown. Doris was the 7th born of 11 children; Kathryn, Lucille, Harold, Maxine, Orville, Gladys, Richard, Bob, Wilma & Carolyn. She was raised in Warrensburg, MO where she graduated from College High School in 1943. She then moved to Kansas City, MO where she worked at Anaconda Wire & Cable and met her husband, Don. They married in 1955 and moved to Columbia, MO, where Don attended The University of Missouri . They had their first daughter, Julie, in 1959. In 1962 they moved to St. Louis, MO where they had their second daughter, Gretchen. They bought a house and started the North County Animal Clinic in Blackjack, MO. They joined Nelson Church in which they were both very active. They retired to Lake St.Louis, MO in 1990. Doris experienced a lot of incredible things throughout her lifetime and travelled throughout the world. After Don's death in 2012, she moved to Sonoma, CA to be near her daughter, Gretchen. Doris was adored by her family and will be missed dearly. She lived her life as a devout Christian, always honest, caring, and kind. She was a devoted wife, an incredible mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. Doris was an exceptional woman and she will always be remembered lovingly by her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any veterans organizations.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.