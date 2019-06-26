Hasenmueller, Doris C. (nee Lautenschlager), Fortified with Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on June 24, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph A. Hasenmueller; loving mom of Joe (Yvonne) and Bob (the late Teresa) Hasenmueller; dear grandmother of Joey (Jen), Michael (Micaela), Bobby and Brian Hasenmueller; great-grandmother of J.J. and Juliet; sister of the late Arlene Lautenschlager, Marian Birkenmeier and William Lautenschlager. Our aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Doris enjoyed a long, independent and fulfilling life completely devoted to her family. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church. Services: VISITATION at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES- South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.) Thursday, 4-8 p.m.; Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019