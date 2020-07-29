Zabel, Doris C.

(nee Malke) of St. Louis, asleep in Jesus, Monday, July 27, 2020. Loving wife of 68 years to the late Leslie; dearest mother of Carol (Jim) Falkner, Diane (Scott) Lawrence; cherished grandmother of Ann (Joe) Voss; Scott (Renu Hooda) Falkner, Nicole (Dan) Madigan, Bethany (Rev. Tom) Schlund, Kara (Mark) Chupka, loving great-grandmother of Tyler and Conner Voss, Arya and Zoey Hooda Falkner, Harper, Meghan and Hannah Madigan and Emma and Luke Chupka; beloved daughter of the late E. Bernard and Clara Malke (nee Salzmann); dear sister of the late Bud (Mil) Malke, Eunice (Roger) Zimmermann and Robert Malke. Aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Doris was a faithful believer in Christ and longtime member of Hope Lutheran Church (St. Louis) and previously Holy Cross Lutheran (St. Louis). She was a selfless and giving person, a devoted wife and mother who loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved working puzzles, trivia, counted cross stitch and was an avid viewer of the game show network. Most people who knew her thought her to be one of the sweetest and kindest persons they knew, and this is how she'll be remembered.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel on Wednesday, July 29, 4-8 p.m. and service to celebrate both Doris and Leslie's eternal life at Hope Lutheran Church, 5218 Neosho St., Thursday, July 30, at 12p.m. Memorials to Hope Lutheran Church appreciated. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery.