McHenry, Doris Catherine Doris C. McHenry (nee Sinz) passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in the company of her daughters Kathleen (Joseph) O'Daniel and Maureen (Douglas) Robinson. She was preceded by her husband Michael E., sister Anne (Don) Webb, and brother Edward; and survived by her grandchildren Michael (Carolyn) O'Daniel, Kelly O'Daniel, James (Ashley) O'Daniel, Colleen O'Daniel, Carly Robinson, Cole Robinson and great-granddaughter Carmryn O'Daniel. Beloved aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. Services: Memorial service Tuesday, February 19, 10 a.m. at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 327 Woods Mill Rd, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Evelyn's House at BJC Foundation for Hospice, PO Box 790369, St. Louis, MO 63179-9917.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019