Crutcher, Doris

93, of Ellisville, MO, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 14, 2019. Beloved mother, "Nana" and friend. She leaves children James, Jr., Roy, Jan, Pat, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great grandgrandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband James, Sr., children Donald, Susan, and Robert, and great-granddaughter Alexis.

Services will be held at St Claire of Assisi Church in Ellisville on Thursday, Nov. 21. Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11.