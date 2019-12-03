St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Pratt, Doris D.

asleep in Jesus at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Dear daughter of the late Robert I. Pratt and Marie "Mamie" (nee Wotli) Pratt; dear cousin and friend to many.

Doris worked for over 20 years with the City of St. Louis as an account clerk.

A special thanks to the staff of Laclede Groves for their kind and loving care, and support to Doris and her family.

Services: Visitation at Laclede Groves Chapel (723 So. Laclede Station Rd.) on Thursday, December 5, 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the . KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019
