DeMarco, Doris
(nee Lawler) Sunday, October 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas DeMarco Sr.; loving mother of Thomas (Mary Eileen) DeMarco and Marie Annette DeMarco; adoring grandmother of Tina (Kevin) Monton, Anthony (Jayna) and Michael DeMarco; dear sister of Charles (Yvonne) and David (Diane) Lawler; dear companion of Norman Miller; our dearest great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visit. at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thurs., Oct. 24, 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Interment at Mt. Hope Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to or Missouri Humane Society appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019