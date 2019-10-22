St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris DeMarco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris DeMarco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris DeMarco Obituary

DeMarco, Doris

(nee Lawler) Sunday, October 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas DeMarco Sr.; loving mother of Thomas (Mary Eileen) DeMarco and Marie Annette DeMarco; adoring grandmother of Tina (Kevin) Monton, Anthony (Jayna) and Michael DeMarco; dear sister of Charles (Yvonne) and David (Diane) Lawler; dear companion of Norman Miller; our dearest great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visit. at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thurs., Oct. 24, 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Interment at Mt. Hope Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to or Missouri Humane Society appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now