Doris E. Feigl
Feigl, Doris E.

April 11, 1927 - Sept 10, 2020. Doris was born in Holcomb, Missouri April 11, 1927 to Nathaniel and Hester (nee Davis) Blaine.

She later married Herman Feigl. Doris had many interests including gardening, sewing and collecting items from markets and garage sales. She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church where she formed Precious Memories singing group that performed at nursing homes throughout St. Charles. She was also an avid traveler with visits to Africa, China, Israel and Japan. Her working life started at Stan and Biggie's Airport Hilton. She later worked at major hotels in Miami Beach, New York and St. Louis.

Survivors include four children: Rebecca Berry, Suzanna (Mike) Hall-Barry, Carl Groaning, Mark (Jack) Groaning, three grandchildren; Dan, Kate and Ben; three great grandchildren Aimee, Ashton and Hayden; one great great grandchild River, one sister Nancy (Don) Atchison and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers John, Bob, Don and granddaughter Sarah.

Services: Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Visitation will Monday Sept 21 at Valhalla from 10-11am, with Memorial Service at 11:00.www.valhallafunerals.net




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
7600 St Charles Rock Road
St. Louis, MO 63133
(314) 721-4900
