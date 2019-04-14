Evans, Doris Else longtime resident of So. St Louis, predeceased by her husband Gene Allen Evans; mother of Steven H Reiss; beloved sister and aunt, will be missed by family and friends. Services: Burial services at Jefferson Barracks, April 18, 10:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Red Cross or an animal rescue association.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Else Evans.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019