Mathis, Doris H.

(nee Huddleston) of Florissant, born August 6, 1929, went to be with our Lord and Savior on March 27, 2020, at age 90.

Doris was a: beloved Wife, of 68 years, to Troy O. Mathis; devoted Mother to three children - William Mathis (Meg), Michael Mathis (Kathy), and Melanie (Mike) Coyne; loving "Mommer" to Tori (Dan) Sacco, "Grandmother" to Meredith (Liam) LaRue, Maureen (Ryan) Stewart, and Sean Mathis (Ivor), and "Grandma" to Megan Coyne (Trey); doting Great Grandmother to Josephine, Gwendolyn, Everett, Maren, Griffin and Cameron; dear Aunt to Cindy (Ted) Earnhardt, and Wayne Huddleston; Great Aunt to Katie and Carrie Earnhardt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Glenn Huddleston, and her brother, William Glenn (Peggy) Huddleston.

Doris was born and raised in North Carolina, and when she and her husband moved to St. Louis after they married, she brought southern values with her - faith, hospitality, and family.

She was blessed with many friends, especially those from First Christian Church of Florissant. She always looked forward to the next church Seniors event, where she would bring a crockpot full of her signature green beans. Her famous poundcake could not be replicated (likely because she never really shared her real recipe), was secretly hoarded by family, and never lasted long. Her effortless ability to befriend anyone and get them hooked on Avon's calendar chapsticks benefitted her 50-year career as an Albee-award winning Avon Representative. Her hard work earned her a spot in the President's Club year after year. Above all else, as Matriarch, family meant everything to her. It always came first, she always had "a little something for you at the house," and she loved sharing stories and photos of her grandchildren and great grandchildren with anyone who would indulge her.

Her absence will be felt more than words can express.

Services: Given the restrictions with Coronavirus, a well-deserved Celebration of Life is pending with Archway Memorial Chapel for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor made to small businesses struggling through this time would be appreciated. www.archwaychapel.com