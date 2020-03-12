Kopac, Doris I.

(nee Woelfert) Entered into rest on March 9, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Jerome Kopac. Loving mother of Richard (Mary Jane), Donald (Gerianne), Thomas (Terri), Gary (Darlene) Kopac, Sharon (Gregory) Veile, and Linda (David) Spellmeyer; dear grandmother; dear great-grandmother; aunt, cousin, and friend to many. If desired, memorials to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation please.

Services: Visit Fri., 3/13 from 9 a.m. until the time of Service at 12 p.m., both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois). Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery.