Doris J. Pree
Pree, Doris J. Banta

98, died September 20, 2020 in St. Louis, MO. She was the daughter of the late Parke M. and Gladys N. Banta; beloved wife of the late J. Roe Pree; dear sister of Carol (Scott) Brewer and Mary Elizabeth 'Beth' McHaney. She is survived by her sister, Mary 'Beth' of Dallas, Texas, six nieces and a nephew along with several great and great-great nieces and nephews. Loving care was provided by niece Susan McHaney of St. Louis in her declining years.

Born in Potosi, MO March 1, 1922, Doris grew up in the Arcadia Valley. She graduated from Lindenwood College at the top of her class in 1943 and obtained her law degree from Cornell University Law School, where she was Order of the Coif and a pioneer woman Editor in Chief of the law review, the second woman to be editor in chief of a law review anywhere.

After admission to the Missouri Bar in the summer of 1946, Doris worked for a law firm in St. Louis for 35 years, was admitted to practice before U.S. District Courts, the Eighth Circuit of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court,, and in the early 1960's became a partner in the law firm.

She married in the fall of 1949, became a widow in 1971. In 1980, she left the firm to become vice-president and general attorney for the St. Louis County Water Company, a position she held until her retirement eleven years later.

In addition to the law, she loved traveling, outdoor activity, esp. gardening and biking, all the arts - symphonic and jazz concerts, opera, plays, paintings, et al. She attended the First Unitarian Church of St. Louis for decades. She was generous in support of the church, Cornell Uniiversity Law School, other organizations and members of her family. She attended church, concerts, the opera, plays, and Bar Association meetings as long as she was physically able.

Services: Private interment at a later date.

Donations may be made in her memory to The Mine Au Breton Historical Society, c/o Jerry Sansegraw, Mineral Point, MO 63360.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2020.
