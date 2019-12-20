|
|
Schoenstein, Doris J.
(nee Knipp) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at age 80. Beloved wife for 56 years of Robert Schoenstein; loving mother of Robert (Jo Ann), Julie, Eric and Tasha Schoenstein; dear grandmother of Alex, Morgan, Holly, Abby and Robbie; dear great-grandmother of Adam. Dear sister of Shirley (Ken) Cole, Terry (Shirley) Knipp, Connie (Jim) Reichert and the late Donald Knipp.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, December 23, 10:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to The Pink Sisters (Mount Grace Convent, 1438 East Warne Ave. 63107) appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019