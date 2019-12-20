St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church
Doris J. Schoenstein

Doris J. Schoenstein Obituary

Schoenstein, Doris J.

(nee Knipp) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at age 80. Beloved wife for 56 years of Robert Schoenstein; loving mother of Robert (Jo Ann), Julie, Eric and Tasha Schoenstein; dear grandmother of Alex, Morgan, Holly, Abby and Robbie; dear great-grandmother of Adam. Dear sister of Shirley (Ken) Cole, Terry (Shirley) Knipp, Connie (Jim) Reichert and the late Donald Knipp.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, December 23, 10:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to The Pink Sisters (Mount Grace Convent, 1438 East Warne Ave. 63107) appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019
