Oliver, Doris L. (nee Hoffman) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, March 22, 2019, at age 91. Born June 16, 1927. Beloved wife for 63 years of the late Arthur R. Oliver; dearest mother of Debbie (Fred) Koenen, Linda (Joe) Mastroianni, Arthur (the late Pamela) Oliver and Vicki (Kevin) Conrad; dear grandmother of Jennifer Whalen (fiance Robbie Brown), Lauren (Sean) Williams, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Schafers, Joseph (fiancee Kristen Mandlman) and Jaclyn Mastroianni, Artie, Danny and Tommy Oliver, Peter (Chelsea), Tyler and David Conrad; great-grandmother to Mackenzie and Harper Williams and Alpha Brown; dear daughter of the late Clem and Gertrude Hoffman; dear sister of the late Clem (Betty) Hoffman and Richard (Mary Ann) Hoffman; dear aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, March 30, 9:30 a.m. to St. John Paul II Campus (formerly St. Dominic Savio) for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses or contributions to Sons of St. Dominic preferred. Visitation Friday, 5-8 p.m. (see kutisfuneralhomes.com)
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019