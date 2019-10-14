Doris Lee Stutte

Stutte, Doris Lee

(nee Sikorski), Doris L. Stutte Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Leo and Ruth Sikorski; beloved wife of the late Paul (Mike) J. Stutte for 65 years; beloved Mom of Elizabeth Hudson, Kim (David) Etling and Karen (Rob) Nolan; beloved Grandma of Gina (Boyd), Ashley (Bill), Eric and Madison; beloved Great-Grandma of Aven; beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: A Private Celebration of Doris' life on Saturday, October 19th for the immediate family. Services: Private
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2019
