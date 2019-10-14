Stutte, Doris Lee
(nee Sikorski), Doris L. Stutte Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Leo and Ruth Sikorski; beloved wife of the late Paul (Mike) J. Stutte for 65 years; beloved Mom of Elizabeth Hudson, Kim (David) Etling and Karen (Rob) Nolan; beloved Grandma of Gina (Boyd), Ashley (Bill), Eric and Madison; beloved Great-Grandma of Aven; beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: A Private Celebration of Doris' life on Saturday, October 19th for the immediate family. Services: Private