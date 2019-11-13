St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Home - Eureka
108 North Central Avenue at First Street
Eureka, MO 63025
(636) 938-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Home - Eureka
108 North Central Avenue at First Street
Eureka, MO 63025
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Home - Eureka
108 North Central Avenue at First Street
Eureka, MO 63025
Doris M. Berry Obituary

Berry, Doris M.

(nee Biswell), passed away, Monday, November 11, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife for 64 years of the late Lynn K. Berry; dear mother of Linda (David) Raish, Connie Massey and Michael (Emily) Berry; grandmother of 7; great-grandmother of 17 and great-great grandmother of 4.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home - Eureka, 108 N. Central Avenue, Thursday, November 14, 2019, 2:00 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Legion Post #177 or . Visitation Thursday 10:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019
