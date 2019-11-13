|
Berry, Doris M.
(nee Biswell), passed away, Monday, November 11, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife for 64 years of the late Lynn K. Berry; dear mother of Linda (David) Raish, Connie Massey and Michael (Emily) Berry; grandmother of 7; great-grandmother of 17 and great-great grandmother of 4.
Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home - Eureka, 108 N. Central Avenue, Thursday, November 14, 2019, 2:00 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Legion Post #177 or . Visitation Thursday 10:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019