Doris M. "Dottye" Buchmueller

Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
The Buchmueller, Doris M. "Dottye" (Bieser)

into the arms of the Lord on Fri., Sept. 20, 2019; joining her beloved husband William J. Buchmueller of 45 years. Dear daughter of the late William and Edna Bieser. Proud mother of Linda Buchmueller and Don (Penny) Buchmueller; loving grandmother of Paige (David) Buffington and Brooke Buchmueller; cherished sister of Margaret "Marge" Bieser and Joyce (Mike) Malloy; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Dottye was very proud of her many achievements throughout her life. Services: Funeral Tues., Oct. 1, 10:00 a.m. at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Road. Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. Though Dottye loved flowers she would prefer an act of kindness in her memory or a donation to her favorite charity: The Brain Injury Association of Missouri, 2265 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, MO 63146-3409. On-line guest book at www.buchholzmortuary.com. VISITATION: Monday, Sept. 30, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
