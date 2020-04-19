Doris M. Heise
Heise, Doris M. Asleep in Jesus, Friday, April 10, 2020. Loving wife for 68 years to the late Lee R. Heise, dear mother of Sondra (Mark) Heuckroth, Terry Heise and Sheri (Joe) Beirne; grandmother of five and great-grandmother of two. Doris was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Chapel, where she served on the Chapel Guild. She was active in the Girl Scout Council of Greater St. Louis and as leader of Troop 3248. Services: Interment at National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations sent to Grace Lutheran Chapel and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation appreciated. Online guestbook at buchholzmortuary.com.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
