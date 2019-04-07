Mosley, Doris M. Died in the peace of Christ on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 98. A lifelong Missourian, she was born in Creve Coeur on September 24, 1920 to Thomas and Isabel Mosley (nee Elgasser). Doris was preceded in death by her sister Helen and her husband G. Robert Glover; brother Harold and his wife Gladys; brothers Lloyd, Paul, Richard, Jerome and his wife Geraldine Mosley. Doris is survived by her sisters-in-law Martha Mosley, Noriko Mosley, Marcia Mosley and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and many friends. Doris resided at Friendship Village in Chesterfield and donated her body to St. Louis University. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the , 4215 Lindell, St. Louis, MO 63108. Services: A memorial Mass will be held at Ascension Catholic Church in Chesterfield on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris M. Mosley.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019