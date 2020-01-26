Doris M. "Teada" Slawson

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Obituary
Slawson, Doris M. "Teada"

Passed away peacefully on Fri., Jan. 17th at the age of 81.

Beloved sister to Judith (Patrick) O'Connor, Dolores (Patrick) Hickey and Betty (Robert) Wilhelm. Doris was predeceased by her loving parents, Dodd and Ann Slawson, her brothers John, Richard (Emma) and Norman (Mickey) Slawson and her sisters Marrianne (Robert) Priesmeyer and Irene (Robert) Young. Doris was a cherished and loving aunt to 26 nieces and nephews.

Services: Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd., St Ann, MO 63074, Sat., Feb. 1st. Visitation at 1 p.m., services to immediately follow at 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be gibven to The Alzheimer's Research Foundation in memory of Doris Slawson. colliersfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020
