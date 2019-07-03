|
Mudra, Doris Mae Punky Dolly Mae (nee Klein), Friday, June 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jozsef K. Mudra; dear mother of Michael (Mary) Mudra and Karl (Lisa) Mudra; dear grandmother of Jeff (L'Erin), Joshua (Kayla), Jeremy (Chelsea), Kaitlin (Nathan) and Kole; dear greatgrandmother of Tori, Riley, Raylyn, Aria, Ivy Mae and soon to be Rhett Michael; dear sister of the late Edwin Klein; our dear sister-in-law and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, July 5, 10 a.m. until service at 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Ceme tery. Doris was an Avon representative for 38 years and enjoyed crocheting and reading. Contributions to de Greeff Hospice House appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 3, 2019