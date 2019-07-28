|
Majnerich, Doris Doris passed away on Saturday, July 20th, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Michele and Frank Majnerich II. She was preceded in death by her daughter Michele, her parents Opal and Herbert Langley, and her sisters, Wilma Ashlock and Melba Langley. She is survived by her son Frank Majnerich II, her daughter-in-law, Yvette Majnerich, and the father of her children, Frank Majnerich Sr. She leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends. Doris was born and raised in St. Louis; she married and raised her children in St. Croix, USVI until 1980 when she returned to St. Louis where she has resided ever since. She spent the majority of her career working for Lewis Rice LLC until she retired in 2012. Doris enjoyed days at the beach with her family in St. Croix and Florida, while reading novels until the sun would set. Her number one passion was rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals, rarely missing a baseball game in person or on tv, she was a season ticket holder for most of her adult life until she could no longer attend in person. Doris will be dearly missed by those who loved her, for her big heart, her happiest smiles, her infectious laughter, and her beautiful blue eyes. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, July 31, 4 p.m. until Memorial Service at 6 p.m. Flowers are welcome or Charitable Donations to The St. Louis Cardinals Cardinals Care: St. Louis Cardinals Community Fund at MLB.COM.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019