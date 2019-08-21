|
Layman, Doris May
Monday, August 19, 2019. Loving daughter of the late William and Clara Layman; dearest cousin of Georgia, Matthew, Thomas and Jeffrey Mauk.
Doris was a 52 year employee of the St. Louis Public School District, serving for over 20 years as the Director of Food Service and was a member of the State Restaurant Association Hall of Fame.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, August 22, 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of lowers memorials to Open Door Animal Sanctuary appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019