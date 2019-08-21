St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO
Doris May Layman Obituary

Layman, Doris May

Monday, August 19, 2019. Loving daughter of the late William and Clara Layman; dearest cousin of Georgia, Matthew, Thomas and Jeffrey Mauk.

Doris was a 52 year employee of the St. Louis Public School District, serving for over 20 years as the Director of Food Service and was a member of the State Restaurant Association Hall of Fame.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, August 22, 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of lowers memorials to Open Door Animal Sanctuary appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
