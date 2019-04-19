Ludwig, Doris R. Asleep in Jesus Wednesday April 17, 2019. Wife of the late Burnell W. Ludwig; beloved mother of Rick (Judi) & Ron (Christel) Ludwig; proud grandmother of Jennifer, Justin (Maggie), Sawyer & Paxie Ludwig; great grandmother of Alice & Owen Ludwig; dear aunt, great aunt, great-great aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral 11 am Saturday at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes - South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd). Visitation Saturday 9:30am until service time. Memorials to Backstoppers or Christ Memorial Lutheran Church (5252 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis, MO 63126) are appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019