Rechtiene, Sister Doris (AKA: Mary Kevin), C.PP.S.

Thursday, December 19, 2019, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, beloved daughter of the late James and Vera (Pieper) Rechtiene. Proceeded in death by her brother James and sister-in-law Dolores Rechtiene. Survived by her sister Jo-Ann (Martin) Jungewaelter, and step-brother Mark Rechtiene; nieces and nephews, dear friends and Sisters in Christ.

Services: Funeral Mass, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main, O'Fallon, MO. Interment convent cemetery. Wake Friday, December 27, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and a Prayer Service of Thanksgiving at 6:00 p..m. Wake continues Saturday, December 28, from 9:00-10:45 a.m. in St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main, O'Fallon, MO. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main, O'Fallon, MO 63366-2299.