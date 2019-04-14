Weiner, Doris nee Schlesinger, age 86, passed on April 8, 2019. She loved well and was well loved by her husband of 64 years, Ted Weiner, and her three children and their spouses, Kate Anderson (Ken), Jim Weiner (Britta), and Patricia Weiner Snook (David). She adored and was adored by her grandchildren Adam Snook, and Trixie and Joe Weiner. She opened her heart to Selina, Julian, and all the other children who joined our family through marriage. Very dear to her was her brother, Stanley (Gloria, both deceased) and his children; John (deceased), Nancy, and Tim (Wendy) Schlesinger, and their children Joe Reed and Annika. Hand in hand, Ted and Doris traveled here and abroad by plane, train, and boat; and built lives in new cities. Her kindness, warmth, humor, and love for a good conversation fostered lifelong friendships. And she drew the appreciation of all those she helped during her lifetime as a volunteer, crisis counselor, health educator, and senior-living activities director. Doris, you were strong, courageous, resilient to the end, and taught all of us how to carry those qualities with grace and a big heart. We miss you today and always. To honor Doris, please consider donations to your local Humane Society or other animal rights organizations. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019