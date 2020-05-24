Winters, Doris (nee Eberhardt), Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Loving mother of Daniel (Tracy) Winters; cherished grandmother of Taylor Winters and Madison Winters; dear cousin of Lois Arnold and friend to many. Doris was an elementary school teacher and loved golf in her spare time. Services: Private visitation at Bopp Chapel and interment at Sunset Memorial Park. Memorial contributions appreciated to Open Door Animal Sanctuary. www.boppchapel.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.