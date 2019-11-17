St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Holdener, Dorothea A.

(nee Hirning) Monday, November 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Holdener, Jr.; loving mother of Kenneth (De'Ana) Holdener of St. Louis and David (Barbara) Holdener of Stony Hill, MO; adoring grandmother of Ryan (Kara) Holdener and Cara Holdener; cherished great-grandmother of Sophia, Lucas and William Holdener; dear sister-in-law of the late Milton (Dorothy) Holdener of Port Richey, FL; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Dorothea was a longtime member of St. Philip's UCC and a member of Pomegranate Chapter #397 O.E.S. for over 65 years and was the past Worthy Matron in 1961. She was also a member of The American Legion Auxiliary Post #1 and was the longtime secretary of Maddox School.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, November 19 at 11 a.m. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Philip's UCC, 10708 Lavinia Dr., 63123 or Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital, 11365 Dorsett Rd., 63043 appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019
