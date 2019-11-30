Wolfgram, Dorothea Limberg

Dorothea Limberg Wolfgram passed away on Tuesday,

November 26, 2019 of

complications from dementia. Born January 10, 1932, she overcame adolescent pneumonia with the newly available antibiotic,

penicillin. Raised in North St. Louis and Bellerive Acres, she graduated from Normandy High School in 1949, Stephens College in 1951,

Washington University in 1953, and obtained her Masters in English Literature from Washington

University in 1970 while carrying her second child. The daughter of a Suffragette, she was proudly employed as the Editor-in-Chief of a magazine until she discovered she was paid less than her male predecessor. For her protest, she was fired. She sued and won equal pay. She did not think of herself as brave; she knew she was equal. Thereafter, her former employer equalized pay for women. The daughter of Oscar George Reinhardt and Dorothea (Pflasterer) Limberg, she is survived by her husband of 54 years, Edwin (psychiatrist and Ironman), three children, Kurt (Robin), Dorothea Bernesjo (Mats), and Eric (Laila), five grandchildren, Christian, Jerod, Elizabeth, Meera and Kiran, and sister Dr. Paula Clayton. Friend to many.

Services: Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2846 S. Grand Blvd. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Memory and Aging Project of Washington University Knight Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, 4488 Forest Park Ave., Suite 101, St. Louis, MO 63108.