McGinnis, Dorothea N. Dottie (nee Normile) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold C. Hal McGinnis; dearest mother of Kevin C. (Debra) McGinnis, Susan M. (Rick) Kintz, Brian J. (Amy) McGinnis, Shawn M. (Teresa) McGinnis and the late Karin M. Gage and Daniel C. (survived by Myra) McGinnis; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation Thursday, March 7, 4-8 p.m. at COLLIERS Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann). Funeral Mass Friday, March 8, 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 7701 Hwy N. Dardenne Prairie. Interment Our Lady Cemetery, Dardenne. Memorial contributions may be given to the Gateway Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America. www.gatewaypva.org. Online condolences at www.colliersfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019