Dorothea Stanton

Stanton, Dorothea M.

passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was surrounded by her children and her husband of 66 years, Thomas J. Stanton. Grandma Lovey will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: Visitation will be held Friday, August 21st from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Schrader Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Road, Ballwin, MO 63011. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Church, 15642 Clayton Road, Ellisville, MO 63011. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum, 5239 W. Florissant Ave., St. Louis, MO 63115. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Church or Mercy Hospice, 1630 Des Peres Road, Suite 305, St. Louis MO 63131. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home.