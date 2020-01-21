Stepanovic, Dorothy A.

(nee Baranovic) asleep in Jesus on Sunday January 19, 2020; wife of the late Emil Stepanovic; dear mother of Paula (Dennis) Lee, David (Sandy) Stepanovic, Daniel (Cecilia) Stepanovic, Darryl (Shirley) Stepanovic, Deborah (Steve) Intagliata and the late Stephen Stepanovic; beloved grandmother of 9 and great- grandmother of 5; dear sister-in-law of Norman Hinkamp; our aunt, cousin and friend. Dorothy was a lifelong member of St. Lucas Ev. Lutheran Church. If desired, donations to National MS Society, Gateway Area Chapter or St. Lucas Ev. Lutheran Church.

Services: Visitation Tuesday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes-South County Chapel (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.) and then on Wednesday 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. at St. Lucas Ev. Lutheran Church (7100 Morganford). Interment Concordia Cemetery.