Dooley, Thomas A.

passed away, Monday, September 9, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Marie Dooley (nee' Romacker); dear brother of Dr. Joseph M. (late Shirley) Dooley and the late Alexander G. (Harriett) Dooley; our dear uncle, great-uncle, and friend.

Services will be private. If desired, donations in Tom's memory may be made to Post Polio Health International, -St. Louis, or the . www.hoffmeistercolonial.com