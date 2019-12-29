Flake, Dorothy Agnes

(nee Schmiedeler), Baptized in the sure hope of Christ's Resurrection, died Monday, December 23, 2019.

Dorothy is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Donald Flake, and seven children: Jean Aubuchon (Kevin), Janet Maher, Paula Anderson (Richard), Nancy Osborn, Sally Pitlyk (Daniel), John Flake (Christina), and Dr. Natasha Flake (Dr. Larry Zweifel). She was preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Kniepkamp (David) and son Joseph. She is survived by 16 grandchildren: Kyle (Ashley), Mark, Conner Elizabeth and Scott Aubuchon; Meagan and Alexander Maher; Suzanne Kniepkamp Rice (Daniel); Haley, Sean and Grace Anderson; Rebecca Osborn; Emily and Abbie Flake; and Alexa, Augustus and Jack Zweifel; and one great-grandchild, Eleanor Rice.

Also surviving are siblings: Fred (Ann) Schmiedeler, Patrick (Margaret) Schmiedeler, and Martha Schmiedeler; and sister-in-law Mary (Thomas) McLaughlin. Preceding her in death were her brother John (Rosemary) Schmiedeler, sister Rose Mary (late Leonard) Reinig, sister-in-law Karen (Patrick) Schmiedeler, and brother-in-law David (Janice) Flake.

Services: A memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic Church in Florissant, MO. The family kindly asks you remember Dorothy in your prayers, and in lieu of flowers, suggests donations to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul via St. Rose Philippine Duchesne parish.