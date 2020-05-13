Dorothy Agnes Stovesand
Stovesand, Dorothy Agnes (nee Batek) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother church, May 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul Stovesand; dear sister of the late Viola Boland and Emil Batek; dear sister-in-law of the late LaVerne Schlosser; our dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin, friend and Godmother to many. Mrs. Stovesand resided in Port Charlotte, FL, at the time of her passing. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, May 16, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Private funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine Laboure. Private Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Contributions to St. Catherine Laboure Food Pantry appreciated.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Funeral Mass
St. Catherine Laboure
Interment
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
