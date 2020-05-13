Stovesand, Dorothy Agnes (nee Batek) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother church, May 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul Stovesand; dear sister of the late Viola Boland and Emil Batek; dear sister-in-law of the late LaVerne Schlosser; our dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin, friend and Godmother to many. Mrs. Stovesand resided in Port Charlotte, FL, at the time of her passing. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, May 16, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Private funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine Laboure. Private Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Contributions to St. Catherine Laboure Food Pantry appreciated.