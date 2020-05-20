Gaehle, Dorothy Ann (nee Barth), passed away, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Loving wife of the late Harold H. Gaehle Sr.; beloved mother of Harold Gaehle Jr., Patricia A. (Laurie Juergensen) Gaehle and David W. Gaehle; dear grandmother of Doug Gaehle and Katie Gaehle. Services: PRIVATE graveside service at St. John United Church of Christ Cemetery was held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please check schrader.com for future details. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, Manchester. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 20, 2020.