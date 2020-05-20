Heaven now truly has another angel. This path on our earthly journey is a portal through which we all must pass. Mom is now in her new Heavenly home, free of her Earthly ills walking sprightly again and already singing in the heavenly chorus. At last, shes also with her beloved Harold again. Im certain that he was there, waiting for his precious Dottie with open arms. Now shell be there taking care of him just as she unselfishly did for so many years here on Earth. And it wouldnt be a big surprise to find Dottie now working in Heavens office, doing whatever is necessary to keep the office organized and working smoothly. If there ever was a can do woman, that was Mom. And she was the perfect partner for Dad. Both of them gave unselfishly SO MUCH of themselves here on Earth. It is without a doubt that, of Dottie, it can be unequivocally stated that she was a devoted, true PILLAR of the SJUCC congregation a perfect complement to her husband, Harold. She now can begin a new existence with our Lord and Savior, among the host of loved ones who have taken this road before her.



The first thought that came to mind is from one of my favorite passages found in 2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Good job, true and faithful servant now live the eternal reward of unfettered love with Jesus our Savior.



We will keep all of you in our prayers Harry, Pat, Dave, Doug, and Katie. Heather also extends her deepest sympathy from Warrensburg - Mom was one of Heather's first Sunday School teachers - one who Heather loved very much.



May God give you strength to continue forward in life, knowing that He will be caring for one of their greatest treasures and blessings in life - your beloved Mother.



Marv Cox

