A beautiful person, a cherished friend and loving Mom and Grandmother. She will leave a huge void in our congregation and our community of friends. My deepest sympathy to her entire family for their loss. May you be sustained by your faith and your wonderful memories.
Gaehle, Dorothy Ann (nee Barth), passed away, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Loving wife of the late Harold H. Gaehle Sr.; beloved mother of Harold Gaehle Jr., Patricia A. (Laurie Juergensen) Gaehle and David W. Gaehle; dear grandmother of Doug Gaehle and Katie Gaehle. Services: PRIVATE graveside service at St. John United Church of Christ Cemetery was held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please check schrader.com for future details. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, Manchester. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 20, 2020.