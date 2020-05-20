Dorothy Ann Gaehle
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gaehle, Dorothy Ann (nee Barth), passed away, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Loving wife of the late Harold H. Gaehle Sr.; beloved mother of Harold Gaehle Jr., Patricia A. (Laurie Juergensen) Gaehle and David W. Gaehle; dear grandmother of Doug Gaehle and Katie Gaehle. Services: PRIVATE graveside service at St. John United Church of Christ Cemetery was held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please check schrader.com for future details. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, Manchester. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 19, 2020
A beautiful person, a cherished friend and loving Mom and Grandmother. She will leave a huge void in our congregation and our community of friends. My deepest sympathy to her entire family for their loss. May you be sustained by your faith and your wonderful memories.
Marilyn ODonnell
Friend
May 19, 2020
Heaven now truly has another angel. This path on our earthly journey is a portal through which we all must pass. Mom is now in her new Heavenly home, free of her Earthly ills walking sprightly again and already singing in the heavenly chorus. At last, shes also with her beloved Harold again. Im certain that he was there, waiting for his precious Dottie with open arms. Now shell be there taking care of him just as she unselfishly did for so many years here on Earth. And it wouldnt be a big surprise to find Dottie now working in Heavens office, doing whatever is necessary to keep the office organized and working smoothly. If there ever was a can do woman, that was Mom. And she was the perfect partner for Dad. Both of them gave unselfishly SO MUCH of themselves here on Earth. It is without a doubt that, of Dottie, it can be unequivocally stated that she was a devoted, true PILLAR of the SJUCC congregation a perfect complement to her husband, Harold. She now can begin a new existence with our Lord and Savior, among the host of loved ones who have taken this road before her.

The first thought that came to mind is from one of my favorite passages found in 2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Good job, true and faithful servant now live the eternal reward of unfettered love with Jesus our Savior.

We will keep all of you in our prayers Harry, Pat, Dave, Doug, and Katie. Heather also extends her deepest sympathy from Warrensburg - Mom was one of Heather's first Sunday School teachers - one who Heather loved very much.

May God give you strength to continue forward in life, knowing that He will be caring for one of their greatest treasures and blessings in life - your beloved Mother.
Marv Cox
Friend
May 19, 2020
I grew up at St. John UCC and I have the fondest memories of Dottie. Even as a young person, I recognized a church leader, an amazing woman, and a faithful servant of Christ in her. We were so blessed to have her steady presence in our church and in our lives. She will be sorely missed.
Nichole Torbitzky
Acquaintance
May 19, 2020
We will miss Dottie; I've known her all my life and since Harold was my dadd's cousin, we had a special relationship. Our prayers go out to Harry, Dave, Doug and Katy, and all who loved her.
Chuck and Marilyn
Chuck and Marilyn Weber
Family
May 19, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about your mom. I have so many great memories of her from childhood, from church, church camp outs and she was there for me when my mom passed away. She was a great lady and will be truly missed. Sending prayers to you all.
Joyce Schatz
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved