Hengel, Dorothy Ann

October 11, 1926 – October 7, 2019. Ann Hengel passed away peacefully at home in St. Peters, MO on October 7th, 2019 just a few days shy of her 93rd birthday.

She was born and raised in Rockford, IL to John and Gertrude Doyle and had a happy childhood growing up with her siblings Virginia and John. After graduating from Rosary College with a degree in Library Sciences she moved to San Francisco and started her working life as a librarian at the SF Public Library. Thus began her lifelong affinity and adoration of the cool, foggy, City by the Bay. A couple of years later, when she was ready to see more of the world, she accepted a Foreign Service position as a civilian librarian with the US Army in Karlsruhe, Germany during the post WWII occupation. There, in 1952, she met and married US Army Lt. John Hengel.

As a career military family they moved frequently and Ann adapted to the semi-nomadic lifestyle as they began their family and ultimately had four children, Terry (Marshall) Jorel of St. Peters, Julie (Mike Fujimori) of Honolulu, David (Sylvia) of San Francisco, Phil (Case Mansfield) of Wilmington, Del.; six grandchildren, Chris, Jacqueline, Antonio, Luca, Mirella, Lydia; two great-grandchildren, Charlie, Jack; and many adored and cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John and her parents, sisters, and brother.

She was a devoted and kind mother, grandmother, and aunt. Anyone who knew Ann will always remember her cheerfulness, thoughtfulness, humorous character, and wit. It would have been unusual if you ever walked away from an interaction with her that didn't leave a smile on your face. Mom loved books (kind of mandatory if you're a librarian), bacon cheeseburgers, and chocolate. She appreciated getting out and riding public transit buses and taking scenic car drives but wild horses couldn't have gotten her to take a hike in nature or do a camping trip. She was an urban city girl at heart and was happy to be at home relaxing with a newspaper or good book and the company of family and friends. She was a great conversationalist and if unable to talk face to face she also wrote wonderfully entertaining personal letters and cards.

In accordance with her wishes there will be no services and her remains have been donated to a local school of medicine. She will remain in our hearts and thoughts forever. "When I die, I plan to spend eternity in San Francisco."