Dorothy Ann Slenker

Obituary
Slenker, Dorothy Ann Dorothy Ann Slenker (Heimann) passed away on April 20, 2019 and will be greatly missed. Born on March 1, 1936 to Gertrude (Orschell) and Emil Heimann, Dorothy was Mom to Robert (Donna), Elizabeth (Bob), and Denise, G-ma to Bradley, Brandon, Alyssa, Austin, Ryan, Scott and Catherine, and Gi-Gi to Mila. Dorothy continually gave to others, including sewing uncountable items for the Newborns in Need charity. Services: A memorial celebration will be conducted at 12 p.m., May 11, at Holy Trinity Church in St. Ann.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
