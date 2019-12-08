Clark, Dorothy Anne

With sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Dorothy Anne Clark, on Friday, November 29th, 2019, who died peacefully at her daughters home in Virginia.

Anne will be remembered as a talented and gifted artist, compassionate listener, and voracious reader of history and mystery novels. Anne loved the City of Kirkwood, especially the Kirkwood Police Department and retired as the Executive Secretary for the Chief of Police. She considered the Police Department family and her second home.

In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Bernard and husband Thomas Clark. She is survived by her sister Beth, her three children, Jeffrey (Georgia), Catherine (Kenneth) and Christopher (Gail), three grandchildren, Blaine, Paige, Sydney and great granddaughter Olivia.

Services: A memorial service will be held in the Spring. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne Clark's name to the City of Kirkwood Police Department for gear and equipment for the officers. City of Kirkwood Police Department, 131 West Madison, Kirkwood Missouri, 63122.