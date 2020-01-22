Bailey, Dorothy
Savannah Dorothy (nee Tyrone) Bailey was called to Glory on
Jan. 14, 2020. Dorothy (as she was called) will forever be loved by daughters Rita (Ray) Haynes, Beverly (Abram) Perkins, & Chandra (Anthony) Bailey-Todd; her 5 grandchildren, 3 great- grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws & friends. SERVICES: The wake will be Thurs. Jan. 23, 3 - 8 pm, William C. Harris Funeral Home; 1645 Redman Ave, 63138. A 2nd viewing will be on Fri., Jan. 24, 10 - 11 am, Shalom Church, 6136 Garfield Ave, 63134; Homegoing service will immediately follow (11 am). Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, 7800 St. Charles Rock Rd, 63114.