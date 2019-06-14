Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Bitker Gould. View Sign Service Information Berger Memorial Chapel 9430 Olive Blvd St Louis , MO 63132 (314)-361-0622 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM Mausoleum at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery Funeral service 2:00 PM Mausoleum at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery 8430 Gravois Affton , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gould, Dorothy Bitker June 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Courtney A. Gould; dear mother and mother-in-law of Terry A. Gould (Mary Ellen) of Pleasant Valley, AZ and James C. Gould (Susan) of Lac du Flambeau, WI; dear grandmother of Kristine A. Gould Hale (Michael), Bradford A. Gould (Beth) and the late James Colford Gould; dear great-grandmother of Miriam Hale, Bradford Gould Jr. and Abby Gould; sister of the late Clifford Bitker; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Dorothy, daughter of the late AJ and the late Stella Bitker, was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI and lived there until marrying Courtney in 1941. She was an avid and skilled golfer and served as president of the St. Louis Women's Golf Association. Dorothy also served on the board of directors for the Missouri State Women's Golf Association and the Missouri State Senior Women's Golf Association. In 2000, she was honored by the St. Louis Women's District Golf Association as the first past president with 50 years of active membership. The association established the Gould Trophy in her honor, which is awarded during the Tournament of a Lifetime. Dorothy was a member of Triple A Golf Club, Meadowbrook Country Club and Westwood Country Club. She was very philanthropic with many charitable organizations, including Jewish Hospital, St Louis Children's Hospital and The Living Desert in Palm Desert, CA. Services: Funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 16 in the Mausoleum at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois, Affton, MO 63123. Visitation begins at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy's memory preferred to the St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation, 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive West, Ste. 160, St. Louis, MO 63110 or to the . Please visit

